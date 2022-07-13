Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

6. Ommegang Neon Lights Get It

Ommegang’s popular hazy IPA—called Neon Rainbows—is a weighty 6.6% ABV. Thankfully the New York-based brewery crafted a session version called Neon Lights. This 4.3% ABV, New England-style IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, Citra, Topaz, and Centennial hops as well as London ale yeast, 2-row malt, and flaked oats. The result is a fruity, juicy, dry-hopped beer that doesn’t taste the least bit session-y.

[$14.99, 4-pack of 16-ounce cans; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!