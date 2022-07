7. Sierra Nevada Summer Break Get It

This crowd-pleasing Sierra Nevada original is an Amarillo, Chinook, Comet, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Strisselspalt hop-filled IPA that sits at a sessionable 4.6% ABV. It’s a nice mix of bright, floral hops and ripe tropical fruit flavors.

[$10.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

