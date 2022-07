8. Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner Get It

Jack’s Abby does one thing—and it does it really well. The brewery makes lagers. Its Post Shift Pilsner is a favorite among craft beer fans for its classic, crisp flavor profile. Made to pay homage to the old-world pilsners that came before it, it’s brewed with both Bavarian malts and hops.

[$9.50, 4-pack of 16-ounce cans; totalwine.com]

