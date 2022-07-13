Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

9. Narragansett Fresh Catch Get It

Any New England-based beer brand featured prominently in 1975’s summer blockbuster Jaws is going to have eternal icon status regardless of what it actually tastes like. Narragansett’s Fresh Catch isn’t just riding on old dorsal fins, though. It’s a flavorful, easy-drinking beer golden ale that’s dry-hopped with Citra hops. It’s light, crisp, and filled with grapefruit, tangerine, and other tropical fruit flavors.

[$10.99, 6-pack of 16-ounce cans; totalwine.com]

