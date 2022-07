10. Anchor Steam Beer Get It

One of the most popular craft beers of all-time, Anchor Steam doesn’t need to tout the fact that at 4.9% ABV it’s technically a session beer. A year-rounder first brewed in 1896, it’s known for its rich, caramel malt backbone and floral, slightly bitter hops. There’s a reason this historical beer has stood the test of time.

[$10.50 for a six-pack; totalwine.com]

