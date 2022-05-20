17. Curious Traveler Get It

A few years back, Alan Newman, the man behind Magic Hat, had an ahead-of-the-curve idea: America was ready for shandies and radlers, lots of them, in a variety of seasonal formulations. And so the Traveler Beer Company (first called the House of Shandy) was born, focusing on uniting wheat-style brews with fruits, vegetables, and spices. Come summer we crave the smooth, lightly carbonated 4.4-percent Curious, which is woven with a tart, citrusy thread of lemons and limes.

