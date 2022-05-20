13. Narragansett Del’s Shandy Get It

Narragansett’s lager has long been a summer go-to, partnering low cost with more flavor than most mainstream lagers can muster. For this heat wave-beating beer, the Rhode Island–born brewery joined forces with fellow state favorite Del’s Frozen Lemonade, combining its lager with a load of lemon concentrate. The beachy 5 percent ABV blend offers the refreshment of cold-fermented beer with just the right touch of citrus and sweetness. It’s an indulgence you’d be happy to drink at noon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!