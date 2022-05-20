18. Boulevard Brewing﻿ Ginger-Lemon Radler Get It

For a quarter-century, Kansas City’s Boulevard has been one of America’s preeminent wheat-beer breweries, from its Harvest Dance Wheat Wine to 80-Acre Hoppy Wheat and its flagship, Unfiltered Wheat Beer. So when the brewery decided to enter the radler ring, it used Unfiltered Wheat Beer as the foundation, adding lemon and ginger juice post-fermentation. The upshot is a 4-percent shandy with a zesty kick to your taste buds.

