8. Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy Get It

When it comes to shandies, there are few more well-known than Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, and for good reason. This summer beer (4.2 percent ABV) is based on the traditional German recipe comprising the brewery’s classic Weiss beer and natural lemonade flavor. This award-winning brew has flavors of sweet wheat and tart, bright lemon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!