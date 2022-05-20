11. Widmer Brothers Hefe Shandy Get It

This spring, the venerable Portland, Oregon, brewery entered the shandy arena by giving its flagship Hefeweizen a lemony goose. The brewery dropped the ABV a few notches (down from 4.9 percent to 4.2), then added the newly-bred Lemon Drop hops and a touch of “natural lemonade flavor.” The hazy brew is the color of magic-hour sunlight, with an upfront citrusy bouquet and honest-to-goodness lemony flavor that tastes real, not like chemicals dumped into a brew kettle.

