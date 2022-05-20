4. House Beer Grapefruit Radler Get It

House Beer came on the scene a few years ago selling a beer literally called “House Beer,” a no-frills pale lager. Then, the California-based brand added House Beer Grapefruit Radler to its lineup, a 4 percent ABV brew that’s a mix of the aforementioned lager and fresh grapefruit juice. You get a sessionable, easy-drinking beer with light, tart citrus flavors.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!