20 Best Shandy and Radler Beers to Drink All Spring and Summer

19. Samuel Adams Porch Rocker Radler

Boston Beer is not shy about experimentation, be it a Finnish-style sahti, smoky rauchbier, or souped-up witbier. And with its deep, wide distribution, the brewery has the ability to rapidly penetrate markets with well-crafted takes on burgeoning styles, such as Porch Rocker. The Bavarian-influenced radler is built with a crisp helles lager base that’s augmented with a mixture of lemons, resulting in a tangy sipper suited for hot afternoons. Look for the 4.5-percent ABV Porch Rocker in Samuel Adams’ Beers of Summer variety pack.

