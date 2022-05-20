19. Samuel Adams Porch Rocker Radler Get It

Boston Beer is not shy about experimentation, be it a Finnish-style sahti, smoky rauchbier, or souped-up witbier. And with its deep, wide distribution, the brewery has the ability to rapidly penetrate markets with well-crafted takes on burgeoning styles, such as Porch Rocker. The Bavarian-influenced radler is built with a crisp helles lager base that’s augmented with a mixture of lemons, resulting in a tangy sipper suited for hot afternoons. Look for the 4.5-percent ABV Porch Rocker in Samuel Adams’ Beers of Summer variety pack.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!