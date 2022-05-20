9. Bitburger Lemon Radler Get It

Bitburger is one of the most underrated, crushable pilsners on the market. And while you can’t go wrong sipping on its iconic, award-winning pilsner from now until October, why not grab some cans of radler instead? Its Lemon Radler is a 50/50 mix of pilsner and lemonade. It’s a dry, thirst-quenching, citrus-fueled flavor experience that you’ll want to go back to again and again.

