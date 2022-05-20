15. Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen Get It

The German Binding brewery takes credit for creating the globe’s first grapefruit-infused hefeweizen, a 50-50 blend of grapefruit juice and unfiltered wheat beer. Schöfferhofer’s bubbly offering is more benign and accessible than more citrusy radlers, with a heavier sweetness that could be a turn-off to some. Still, this 2.5-percent ABV radler would make a fine brunch alternative to a mimosa, or to chase away the thudding fog of last night’s bad decisions.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!