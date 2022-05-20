16. Stiegl Radler Grapefruit Get It

Over the last few years, this Austrian grapefruit radler has become a summer staple at beer gardens, rooftop bars, and, well, anywhere sun shines and alcohol is served. It’s hard not to see the appeal. Unlike Schöfferhofer’s 50-50 ratio of beer and fruit juice, Stiegl’s radler contains just 40 percent beer—in this case its crisp Goldbräu lager. The cloudy, 2.5-percent ABV thirst-quencher keeps saccharine qualities in check, meaning the radler is so crushable you could take down a pitcher by your lonesome. Or so we’ve heard.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!