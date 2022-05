6. Paulaner Grapefruit Radler Get It

If you’re going to drink a shandy or radler, why not enjoy one made by someone from the country that invented them. Like all radlers and shandies, it starts with a beer base. In this case, it’s Paulaner’s Münchner Lager. Hazy grapefruit flavoring is added, creating a slightly tart, crisp warm-weather sipper.

