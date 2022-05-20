Food & Drink

20 Best Shandy and Radler Beers to Drink All Spring and Summer

Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale
20
Turbo Shandy Citrus AleHoppin Frog 20 / 20

20. Hoppin’ Frog Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale

Ohio’s Hoppin’ Frog makes no beer in half measures, focusing on eye-swirlingly strong stouts, double IPAs, and pumpkin ales. As you might expect, the brewery’s shandy does not swim in the shallow section of the ABV pool, checking in at an IPA-worthy 7 percent that leaves the citrus bomb tasting a bit like spiked lemonade. Despite the hefty alcohol, Turbo Shandy is a smooth sipper and finishes dry and tart.

