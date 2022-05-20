20. Hoppin’ Frog Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale Get It

Ohio’s Hoppin’ Frog makes no beer in half measures, focusing on eye-swirlingly strong stouts, double IPAs, and pumpkin ales. As you might expect, the brewery’s shandy does not swim in the shallow section of the ABV pool, checking in at an IPA-worthy 7 percent that leaves the citrus bomb tasting a bit like spiked lemonade. Despite the hefty alcohol, Turbo Shandy is a smooth sipper and finishes dry and tart.

