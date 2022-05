10. Sweetwater Blood Orange Radler Get It

Atlanta’s Sweetwater is well-known for its many hoppy, dank beers—but it also makes a great radler. This 4 percent ABV brew is a lager made with Hallertau and Mitt hops that’s mixed with blood orange and mandarin orange juice. The result is a bright, crisp, hoppy lager with plenty of tart orange flavor that ties everything together.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!