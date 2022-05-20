12. Harpoon UFO Big Squeeze Shandy Find Near You

Boston’s Harpoon is no stranger to unfiltered beers, with its UFO line-up counting Hefeweizen, a stalwart since 1998; White; R.A.Z.; and now, Big Squeeze, a wheat beer blended with grapefruit juice at 4.5 percent ABV. Let’s get this out of the way: If you dislike grapefruit, Big Squeeze won’t be for you. But if the fruit floats your boat, you’ll dig the sweet-tart interplay and lightly bitter finish. The beer gets bonus points for coming in cans, making it a killer cooler-stocking option.

