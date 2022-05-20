2. Jack’s Abby Blood Orange Wheat Get It

Originally only made for Jack’s Abby’s beer hall, the beer became so popular the brewery decided to can it and it’s remained a staple since. It starts with the brand’s original wheat lager that’s then infused with blood-orange flavor. This results in a refreshing light beer with notes of sweet wheat and blood orange. The finish is slightly tart and refreshing.

