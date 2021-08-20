Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Is Having a Comeback. Get Your Hands on These 10 Bottles

Once upon a time—the late 19th century—Ireland outshone Scotland in the whiskey arena, home to hundreds of distilleries and renowned for the complex, flavorsome offerings they yielded. But economic woes that started with the fight for Irish independence continued through Prohibition in the U.S.—Irish whiskey’s biggest market—and reached a whimpering conclusion in the mid-20th century, with just two distilleries remaining in operation. It pushed Irish whiskey to the brink. One of the near-casualties of the industry’s contraction was single pot still Irish whiskey, a style unique to the Emerald Isle.

As the name suggests, it’s made in pot stills, and by law must include at least 30 percent each malted and unmalted barley, and up to 5 percent other cereal grains. The unmalted barley gives single pot still whiskey a spicy, leathery quality—utterly unique in the whiskey world.

During Irish whiskey’s darkest years, only one single pot still brand was produced, and barely anyone outside the country even knew it existed. In the last couple decades, however, Irish whiskey production has undergone a renaissance, with micro and craft distilleries springing up across the island. Many of them are eager to regain past glory and put Irish whiskey back in the spotlight as a vibrant, desirable product. Though single malts and blends will always have a place in the canon, single pot still is becoming the flagship style for several of these up-and-comers—and it remains an important offering for the nation’s largest distillery, too.

With more options than ever before, or at least in over 100 years, single pot still Irish whiskey is a must-try for every whiskey fan, starting with these 10 bottles.