Tequila is having a moment. The signature agave spirit of Jalisco is more popular than ever these days. It’s buoyed by the U.S.’s aggressive margarita consumption and a slate of celebrity brands hitting the market seemingly every other week. We’re not saying celebrities aren’t always experts on what they peddle, but the fact of the matter is most of the great tequila on the market right now doesn’t have some white dude in his 50s as its owner talking about how he fell in love with tequila over a great weekend a few years ago.

There are some incredible bottles on the market right now, and you certainly don’t have to be a Bulls or Tesla fan to go nuts for them. If you’re wondering where to start, here are some of the best sipping tequilas you can buy. We’ll keep updating this list as the year goes on, so make sure to check back in.

The Best Tequilas So Far

1. El Tesoro Single Barrel Reposado

El Tesoro master distiller Carlos Camarena holds many titles and distinctions. He’s a fifth-generation tequila maker, a third-generation master distiller, and also the CEO of El Tesoro. His liquid is incredible, and perhaps none is so great as the Single Barrel Reposado. Camarena picks a few select barrels of reposado tequila that shine above their peers for this line, meaning they’re both unique and exceptional. El Tesoro’s tequila, which boasts minerality and green nuances on its own, ages in ex-bourbon casks for nine to 11 months before it heads to your hands. It’s perfectly balanced, and should be consumed neat—and with respect.

