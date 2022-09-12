10. Zarpado ReposadoGet It
Zarpada first hit the tequila scene last year with a blanco, and this past spring, it released its first aged expression: Reposado. With a base of agave grown in the Los Valles region in Jalisco, it’s aged between three and four months in ex-bourbon barrels. This results in a rich, multi-dimensional tequila that has a nice mix of vanilla, toffee, and oak from the bourbon barrels, plus vegetal and ripe fruit flavors from the agave.
[$26.99; tequilazarpado.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top