11. Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva
We’ve been eagerly awaiting a special release like Mijenta Añejo Gran Reserva, another stunner from the brand. Unveiled this year, the añejo was aged for 18 months in American oak, French oak, acacia wood, and cherry wood barrels. This results in a slightly spicy tequila with notes of cinnamon, chocolate, oak, vanilla, and dried fruits.
[$199.99; shopmijenta.com]
