13. Costa Tequila Blanco
Like many tequila distillers, Costa launched this un-aged blanco tequila before any of its matured expressions. Even for an un-aged tequila, it’s surprisingly mellow. The blend of tequilas from Los Altos (Highlands) and Valle de Tequila (Lowlands) is known for its complex palate of ripe tropical fruits, wildflowers, sweet agave, vanilla, and spicy cracked black pepper.
[$49.99; totalwine.com]
