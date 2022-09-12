Food & Drink

Best Sipping Tequilas You Can Get Your Hands On

Tres Generaciones Tequila La Colonial
Tres Generaciones Tequila La Colonial

14. Tres Generaciones Tequila La Colonial

The second bottle in Sauza’s Legeacy Edition series, La Colonial Reposado is crafted to pay homage to Don Eladio, the second son of the family. Its name comes from the first nightclub in Guadalajara and it’s aged for more than two months in charred American oak barrels. This creates a slightly smoky, sweet, and vegetal tequilla with a vanilla heart.

[$89.99; theliquorbarn.com]

