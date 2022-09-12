14. Tres Generaciones Tequila La ColonialGet It
The second bottle in Sauza’s Legeacy Edition series, La Colonial Reposado is crafted to pay homage to Don Eladio, the second son of the family. Its name comes from the first nightclub in Guadalajara and it’s aged for more than two months in charred American oak barrels. This creates a slightly smoky, sweet, and vegetal tequilla with a vanilla heart.
[$89.99; theliquorbarn.com]
