15. Inspiro Rosa Reposado
This is truly one of the most unique tequilas you’re gonna come across. The base is entirely Blue Weber agave that’s matured in oak barrels that once held rosé (yes, as in the wine). It’s then finished in pinot noir wine barrels. The end result: A memorable, complex sipping tequila with notes of fruit esters, agave, vanilla beans, and light spices.
[$78.99; shopinspirotequila.com]
