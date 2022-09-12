16. Paladar Destilado de AgaveGet It
Paladar is a brand that’s dedicated to the tradition of growing agave in volcanic soil. It makes three different expressions: Paladar Blanco, Paladar Resposado, and Paladar Destillado de Agave. The latter is matured in charred American oak barrels before finishing in South American Amburana wood barrels. This creates a flavorful, earthy tequila with hints of vanilla, caramel, dried fruits, and some wintry spices.
[$69.99; paladartequila.com]
