Best Sipping Tequilas You Can Get Your Hands On

Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
15
Flecha Azul Reposado TequilaCourtesy Image 1 / 15

2. Flecha Azul Tequila

In a world increasingly populated by white celebrity brand owners, Flecha Azul stands apart. Founded by PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul Tequila is produced, owned, and operated by a multi-generational family. They’ve been making tequila since 1840—starting with their version of blanco, which is crisp, refreshing, and bright, leaning on agave’s sweetness. Cocktails are certainly welcome.

[$56; flechaazultequila.com]

