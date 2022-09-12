2. Flecha Azul TequilaGet It
In a world increasingly populated by white celebrity brand owners, Flecha Azul stands apart. Founded by PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul Tequila is produced, owned, and operated by a multi-generational family. They’ve been making tequila since 1840—starting with their version of blanco, which is crisp, refreshing, and bright, leaning on agave’s sweetness. Cocktails are certainly welcome.
[$56; flechaazultequila.com]
