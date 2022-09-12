4. Casa Noble AñejoGet It
New packaging may make this tequila unrecognizable on the shelves, but you should make yourself aware, because Casa Noble is one of the most delicious brands around. We’re particular fans of the Añejo. Founder and master distiller Pepe Hermosillo’s blended batch of tequilas are aged in French oak for a finish that’s spicy and toasty. You’ll pick up dried fruit and butterscotch, but the waft of cooked agave still has a seat at the table.
[$56; casanoble.com]
