5. El Tequileño Blanco
Other tequila producers might advise you to shy away from mixto tequilas. They’re probably just jealous of the brands that can make something really great. Case in point: El Tequileño Blanco. Made with 70 percent agave and 30 percent sugar, the hybrid product is a delicious cocktail ingredient. It has been since it was first created in 1959 by Don Jorge Salles Cuervo (yes, that Cuervo). The sweet, cooked agave flavor is a staple for cocktails, especially the “La Batanga.”
[$25; www.tequileno.com]
