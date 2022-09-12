6. Mijenta ReposadoGet It
This relatively new brand is deceptively backed by wisdom, specifically the decades of tequila-making wisdom of cofounder and maestra tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Romero’s Mijenta debuted in 2020 with Blanco, but it flourishes with Reposado, a six-month-aged tequila rested in American and French oak barrels, as well as some more exotic French acacia casks. The resulting liquid is rounded and full-bodied without disrespecting the elegant, mineral and fruit forward flavors of the tequila itself.
[$70; mijenta-tequila.com]
