7. Marques De Casa Noble Tequila
Casa Noble has made quite a name for itself in the last few years. And not just with its core lineup. Its special releases are top-notch as well. A good example is Marques De Casa Noble Tequila. This blend of 12 extra añejos and nine añejos are aged between one and five years in French barrels from the Allier region of France. The result is a multi-layered tequila with notes of toasted vanilla beans, sweet agave, tropical fruits, and a nutty sweetness throughout.
[$149.99; totalwine.com]
