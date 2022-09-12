Food & Drink

Best Sipping Tequilas You Can Get Your Hands On

Tequila Ocho Puntas
8. Tequila Ocho Puntas

If you’re confused by this tequila’s name, that’s okay. Puntas isn’t a type. It refers to the point of the distillation run in which the spirit is found—right in between the head and the heart. This overproof version of Tequila Ocho Plata (50.5 percent ABV) is loaded with ripe agave flavor as well as tropical fruits, caramel, and toasted vanilla beans.

[$61.99; gordonswine.com]

