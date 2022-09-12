Food & Drink

Best Sipping Tequilas You Can Get Your Hands On

Tequila Eterno Verano Añejo
15
Tequila Eterno Verano Añejo

9. Tequila Eterno Verano Añejo



Translating to “eternal summer,” this line of tequilas was crafted to pay homage to the iconic surfing movie The Endless Summer. This 100 percent Blue Weber agave-based tequila isn’t solely for wave-chasers. It’s a brilliant buy for anyone needing a little sunshine in their life, as well as those who are eco-minded (the packaging is environmentally friendly). The 12-month-aged spirit has an interesting medley of tasting notes including sweet agave, tropical fruit, chocolate fudge, and toasted vanilla bean.

[$70; reservebar.com]

