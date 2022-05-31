While the summer months are a great time of year for pale ales, lagers, IPAs, pilsners, saisons, and wheat beers, the winter months are all about stouts, porters, and other dark beers. Is there any style that fits into every season? We believe the best, most thirst-quenching, complementary any-time beer might actually be the sour beer. That’s why we went looking for the best sour beers and wild ales.

One of the most complex beer styles, sour beers are known for their tart, slightly sour, sometimes acidic, funky flavor profile. They also have differing flavor profiles. While you can find American craft beers listed as sour or fruited sour, traditional styles include the lambic, gueuze, wild ale, Berliner Weiss, Flanders red ale, and salty, sweet Gose.

A beer for any season

Why are sour beers a great choice for all seasons? Often, the tart, sweet flavor of many sour beers pairs with different fruits like cherry, raspberry, peach, and other historically tart, tangy flavors. This gives them a semi-sweet, sour, almost acidic taste that’s great for warm-weather drinking. You can enjoy it well into the fall and even into the winter months in some cases.

Where do they get their tangy, tart, sour flavor, you might ask? For those unaware, this is where things start to get a little wacky. Sour beers get their memorable sour flavor profile from the addition of wild bacteria (yes, you read that right) and yeast during the brewing process. If you take a closer look at your favorite sour beer, you’ll find words like lactobacillus and Brettanomyces.

Lucky for you, there are many sour beers available for you to choose from. Below, you’ll find a mix of various sour beers including Goses, Berliner weisses, Flanders red ales, and wild ales. Keep scrolling to see them. Then stock up your fridge for a truly memorable, sweet, slightly sour year.

Sour beers, made for centuries in Belgium and only recently gaining popularity stateside, are just what they sound like: brews that have been given a funky flavor during fermentation by the introduction of bacteria and wild yeasts. Sour beers aren’t always sour, however, and are often called American wild ales in recognition of the fact that the flavor range of these beers are expansive—from dry and hay-like to tart and fruity.

The World’s Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales

1. Victory Sour Monkey

This sour tripel is brewed with Pilsner malts and Tettnang hops. It gets its sour, fruity flavor from the addition of Belgian yeast. It has a tangy, tart, slightly sweet flavor. With notes of citrus zest, green apple, caramel malts, Belgian yeast, and a gentle, spicy backbone, this is a multi-dimensional beer that’s best for an unseasonably chilly night.

