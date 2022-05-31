10. Wicked Weed Oblivion Sour Red Get it

Ashville, North Carolina, has become one of the country’s hottest brewing scenes, but most of the talk has been about the national craft breweries that have established second homes in and around the city rather than the natives. Wicked Weed brews on a smaller scale, but their best beers don’t play second fiddle to anyone. The Oblivion Sour Red shows what the fuss is all about. It’s a dark sour with a cherry pie nose in the Belgian Flemish tradition. The sourness is light and lends balance to the malt body with great fruit flavors from the addition of blackberries.

[$15.99 for 500 ml bottle; wickedweedbrewing.com]

