2. Burley Oak Sorry Chicky

This 4.4 percent Berliner Weiss-style sour ale is “dry-hopped,” making it the type of beer to help bridge the gap between a hoppy IPA and a sour ale. It’s great for sour beer novices to get into the style with its notes of bread-like malts, tart lemon zest, and various other citrus flavors. It’s all at once bitter, floral, and a little spicy—truly a unique, sippable beer for all seasons.

[$14.99 for a six-pack; burleyoak.com]

