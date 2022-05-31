Food & Drink

27 Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales in the World

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose
3. Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

When it comes to Gose-style beers, there are a lot to choose from at Anderson Valley. In our opinion, the best of the bunch is its Blood Orange Gose. This sessionable sour wheat beer gets its tart citrus flavor from being kettle soured with blood oranges. The result is a tangy beer with notes of blood orange (duh), citrus zest, spice, and a slight salinity that leaves you craving more.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; avbc.com]  

