4. Dogfish Head SeaQuench Get it

There are few sour beers as complex as Dogfish Head SeaQuench and that’s definitely a good thing. A crisp, easy-drinking Kölsch-style beer gets combined with a salty gose and a tangy, tart Berliner weiss. Add in sea salt, black limes, and coriander, and you have the makings of a truly unique, thirst-quenching beer.

[$10.50 for a six-pack; dogfish.com]

