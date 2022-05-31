5. Founders Mas Agave Grapefruit Get it

Just like with its barrel-aged stouts (think Kentucky Breakfast Stout), Founders does everything a little extra. This beer is no different. The Michigan brewery’s take on the classic paloma cocktail is an imperial gose that’s brewed with agave and sea salt, then matured in ex-tequila barrels. This results in a thirst-quenching, slightly sour beer that literally tastes just like the libation it’s inspired by.

[$15.99 for a six-pack; foundersbrewing.com]

