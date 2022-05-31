6. Duclaw Sour Me Unicorn Farts Get it

With a name like Sour Me Unicorn Farts, you know you’re in for something special. Referred to as a “glittered sour ale,” this beer is brewed with lime, tangerines, and cherries. It even has fruity cereal added into the mash to guarantee a nostalgic, tart, sweet flavor you won’t soon forget. Not surprisingly, it’s a collaboration between DuClaw Brewing and Diablo Doughnuts.

[$14.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans; duclaw.com]

