7. Avery El Gose Get it

This year-round sessionable sour ale was made to made to pay homage to the brewing traditions of Mexico and Germany. It’s Avery’s idea of what a Mexican lager and a German gose would taste like if you combined the two. It gets its salty, tart flavor from the addition of sea salt and lime. It’s the kind of beer you’d hope to find hiding at the bottom of an ice-filled cooler on a hot day.

[$12.99 for a six-pack; averybrewing.com]

