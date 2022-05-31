8. Brooklyn Bel Air Sour Get it

We don’t know if this beer has anything to do with the “Fresh Prince,” but we do know it’s crisp, tart, and highly refreshing. It’s a hoppy, tangy wild ale brewed with 2-row and pale wheat malt; Challenger, Perle, Mosiac, and Amarillo hops; and the brewery’s proprietary yeast. The addition of lactobacillus gives this beer the tart, tangy flavor that brings everything together perfectly.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; brooklynbrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!