Food & Drink

27 Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales in the World

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour
27
Courtesy image 7 / 27

8. Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

Get it

We don’t know if this beer has anything to do with the “Fresh Prince,” but we do know it’s crisp, tart, and highly refreshing. It’s a hoppy, tangy wild ale brewed with 2-row and pale wheat malt; Challenger, Perle, Mosiac, and Amarillo hops; and the brewery’s proprietary yeast. The addition of lactobacillus gives this beer the tart, tangy flavor that brings everything together perfectly. 

[$10.99 for a six-pack; brooklynbrewing.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink