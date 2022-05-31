Food & Drink

27 Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales in the World

9. Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing

Sierra Nevada has been known for decades for its iconic Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. In recent years its “Little Thing” series has become very popular. Its sour version gets its fruity flavor from the addition of guava, hibiscus, and strawberry. Cascade hops add a gentle, floral, slightly citrus flavor that ties everything together. 

[$10.99 for a six-pack; sierranevada.com

