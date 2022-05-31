Food & Drink

27 Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales in the World

Brooklyn Brewery's Wild Streak
27
Brooklyn Brewery's Wild Streak Just Beer 13 / 27

14. Brooklyn Brewery’s Wild Streak

One advantage that American wild brewers have over their Belgian counterparts is that while they’re inspired by brewing traditions, they’re not bound by them. Brooklyn Brewery’s Wild Streak is a perfect example of a beer that draws from Belgian tradition in it’s use of bettanomyces to lend a funky Belgian aspect to a powerful golden ale that is given an added punch bye extended aging in bourbon barrels. The more aggressive vanilla flavors imparted by the American oak add a wonderful complexity to this strong svelte, golden sipper.

[brooklynbrewery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink