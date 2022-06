25. Brouwerij Verhaeghe Duchesse de Bourgogne Get it

Like many of Belgium’s best sours, the Duchesse is a blend of vintages — in this case eight- and 18-month-old sours. The resulting beer starts fruity but finishes dry.

[$14.99 for 750 ml bottle; brouwerijverhaege.be]

