27 Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales in the World

12. Cisco Lady of the Woods

Details are scant on how Cisco Brewers formulate their Lady of the Woods sour ale, but it’s rumored to be a play on their Gray Lady witbier with extended aging in chardonnay barrels. The Lady of the Woods is a bit less alcoholic than Gray Lady, so they likely retooled the recipe to prepare it for the barrel and its wild yeast residents. Lady of the Woods emerges from this barrel aging with a bracing acidity along with tea-like tannins and a mild lemon flavor.

