22. Crooked Stave’s Flor D’Lees

If any brewer can be said to embody craft beer’s obsession with wild beers it’s Crooked Stave’s Chad Yakobsen. Although, part of the mystique of these beers is their unpredictability, Yakobsen applies a modern scientific rigor to studying the brettanomyces that gives these beers so much of their signature funky flavor and complexity. After all, he earned a masters degree in the field.

Each bottle of Crooked Stave beer represents the practical application of year’s of research and brewers around the world are looking to him for tips and tricks. Fis a master class in wild flavors although not all of them are technically sour. Fleur D’Lees is a crushable golden sour brewed in the lambic tradition. It’s brighly fruity with tartness reminiscent of lemons.

Other wild standouts from Crooked Stave: Surrette, a saison brewed with wild beer yeast; Nightmare on Brett, a Baltic Porter soured and aged in a variety of different wood barrels (the Leopold Whiskey is our favorite); Hop Savant, a dry hopped golden sour.

[crookedstave.com]

