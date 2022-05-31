24. Rodenbach Grand Cru Get it

No sour beer list is complete without the addition of Rodenbach. For many of us, this Belgian beer was the first sour we ever tried. Its Grand Cru version is a Flanders red ale that’s made by combining 1/3 un-aged Rodenbach and 2/3 Rodenbach that’s been aged for two years in oak foeders. This results in a complex, flavorful, tart, tangy beer with hints of wine tannins, fruit esters, tart cherry, and oaky wood.

[$17.99 for four-pack; swinkelsfamilybrewers.com]

